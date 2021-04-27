B. Riley Comments on TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $783.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

