B. Riley Increases Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $45.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GNTX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.14.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.48 on Monday. Gentex has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,402.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

