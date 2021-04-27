Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

TSE BAD opened at C$40.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Badger Daylighting has a 1 year low of C$25.57 and a 1 year high of C$46.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.68.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$130.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Badger Daylighting will post 1.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$784,900.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

