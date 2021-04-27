Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.97.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $20.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,471 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

