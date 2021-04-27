Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.97

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 3055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAFYY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

