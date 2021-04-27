Banano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.69 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $36.42 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded up 100.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00067328 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.01 or 0.00278329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,839 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,934,394 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. The official website for Banano is banano.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.