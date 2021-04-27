Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Shares of BOH traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,243. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

