Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.36

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.36 and last traded at $94.13, with a volume of 13651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

