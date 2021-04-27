Bank OZK Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,778,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 859,160 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

