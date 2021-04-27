Bank OZK Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bank OZK raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $571,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $138.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

