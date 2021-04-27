Bank OZK Sells 762 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank OZK decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

Shares of MO opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

