Bank OZK Trims Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bank OZK lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. TheStreet cut Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

