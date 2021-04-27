Bao Finance (BAO) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.51 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $31.51 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00279258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.30 or 0.01049407 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.93 or 0.00736277 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,621.07 or 0.99808358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

