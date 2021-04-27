Barclays Boosts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $45.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BJRI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.45.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.27, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $312,393.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,373.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

