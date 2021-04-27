Barclays Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $62.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.58.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -429.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $2,064,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

