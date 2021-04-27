Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded CD Projekt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut CD Projekt from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CD Projekt from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of OTGLY opened at $11.20 on Friday. CD Projekt has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $32.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.