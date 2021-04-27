Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BHC opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

