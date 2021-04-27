Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at about $565,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4,885.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

