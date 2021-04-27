Baxter Bros Inc. Buys 48,550 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,550 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises approximately 3.5% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $20,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

DISCA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 136,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,547,713. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

