Baxter Bros Inc. Decreases Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $2,111,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $468,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $31,942.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,883 shares of company stock worth $7,787,302. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.17. 1,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

