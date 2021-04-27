Baxter Bros Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 302,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,661,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,303,000 after buying an additional 147,406 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,501 shares of company stock worth $5,890,580. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.53. 143,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,336,266. The company has a market capitalization of $230.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

