Baxter Bros Inc. Purchases 235 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,418 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,771,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.21.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.50 and its 200 day moving average is $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

