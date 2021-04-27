Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC remained flat at $$30.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 23,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,164. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

