Baxter Bros Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,652. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,175.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.