Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $88.11

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.11 and traded as high as $104.50. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $104.50, with a volume of 388 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAMXF. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.