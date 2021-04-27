Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Investec raised shares of Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beazley presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. Beazley has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liability services, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

