Becton, Dickinson and Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and has raised its dividend by 8.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.21. 1,043,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,915. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.91.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

