Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Raised to $25.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $53.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $42,493,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $30,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,105 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

