Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,072 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.73. 1,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.04. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.51 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

