Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $11.13 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $3.76 on Tuesday, hitting $529.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.14 and a twelve month high of $539.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $504.53 and a 200-day moving average of $466.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427 in the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.35.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

