Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after buying an additional 649,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,147. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.03.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

