Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,415. The company has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.16. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

