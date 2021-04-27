Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,148 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.9% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 29,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.30.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $303.15. 233,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,962,932. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.56 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.26 and its 200 day moving average is $275.93. The firm has a market cap of $863.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,575,489 shares of company stock worth $446,691,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

