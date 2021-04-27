Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,824 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,824 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned 1.62% of Farmers National Banc worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after buying an additional 67,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

FMNB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.