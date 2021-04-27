BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Consumer Edge raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE BRBR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.78. 165,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,967. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $26.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.54 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,295,000 after acquiring an additional 243,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 811.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 646,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 49,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346,317 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 224,098 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

