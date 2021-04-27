Benefitfocus (BNFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Benefitfocus to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Benefitfocus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $466.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNFT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.