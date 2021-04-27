Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Major Shareholder Richard P. Bentley Sells 36,977 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 36,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $1,880,650.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,256,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 162,495 shares in the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

