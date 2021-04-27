Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €61.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €61.00 ($71.76) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DPW. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.26 ($60.31) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €53.52 ($62.96).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPW opened at €48.34 ($56.87) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.28. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.