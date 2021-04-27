Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DTCWY. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

