Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $22.76. 451,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,057. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $24.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.