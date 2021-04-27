Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $65.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,238. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.