BidiPass Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,068.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded down 24% against the dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $514,159.22 and approximately $13,068.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00066225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00819342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00064315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00096293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.40 or 0.08006028 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.