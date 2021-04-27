Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

NYSE:BIG opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.