Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

NYSE:BIG opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.