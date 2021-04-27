Bintex Futures Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $85,296.63 and approximately $1.28 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001544 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00276435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $577.60 or 0.01053281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.61 or 0.00708647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,859.69 or 1.00038926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com.

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.