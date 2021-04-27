Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $343.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $343.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $305.57.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $269.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.