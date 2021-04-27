bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BMXMF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. bioMérieux currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of bioMérieux stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $130.22. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 191. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.88. bioMérieux has a 1 year low of $120.25 and a 1 year high of $170.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.15.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological sample to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

