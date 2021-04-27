Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$9.11 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$9.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$483.19 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

