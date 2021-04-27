Bitrue Coin (BTR) Market Capitalization Tops $40.68 Million

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $40.68 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitrue Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00066252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00020842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.80 or 0.00786070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00097898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.71 or 0.08022126 BTC.

Bitrue Coin is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue. Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

