BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BJRI. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $55.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.