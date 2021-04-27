BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $235.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.